PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker residents may soon be able to drive golf carts on some of the city’s streets.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city attorney introduced a new golf cart ordinance.

However, some community leaders said people driving on Business 98 would be too dangerous. The attorney noted that they will need to collaborate with the Florida Highway Patrol to work out the details.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said he’s on board with the idea. He said it will be a process to approve, but that good things are worth waiting for.

“I’m on board, because I’ve talked to like, 300 people over the last month, and everybody that I’ve talked to… the vast, vast, vast majority want to be able to have a golf cart to go to the store,” he said. “If that makes the people happy, I’m on board.”

Mayor Kelly said he’s just glad they’ve gotten the conversation started.

Council members agreed to hold a workshop on June 1 at 9 a.m. to discuss different options.