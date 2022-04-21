PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Parker has never allowed open burning inside the city limits— until now.

City council members amended the burn ban on Tuesday.

Residents can now burn small fires in their yards, but under certain guidelines.

Property owners must have a burn permit, and the fires must be at least ten feet away from buildings.

Parker Fire Chief Matthew Jensen said the permitting process is simple.

“They’ll call the fire station, they’ll request that we come out and inspect,” he said. “We’re going to inspect the location, the place where they’re wanting to burn. We’re ensuring that it meets all the setbacks that are in the city ordinance and we’re going to make sure that it’s safe to actually burn in that container that they’re wanting to burn in.”

There is still a ban on burning open-uncontained land, yard debris or trash.

Chief Jensen said this new ordinance will be beneficial for residents.

“We understand the want and the desire for the comfort fires, especially in the later months,” he said. “I mean, you probably won’t see it so much in the summer. But, you know, in the wintertime, it’s nice to sit out and be with your friends, light a fire and eat some oysters, do whatever it is that you’re going to do out back. We just want you to do it safely.”

Read the entire ordinance below: