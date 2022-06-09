PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker officials say they are still on the hunt for a paid fire chief.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the city listed the job opening online. They’ve received over a dozen applicants from across the country.

However, money is still apparently an issue.

The job listing states the city will pay the fire chief between $23-$40 an hour with benefits. Mayor Kelly said for some applicants, that’s still not enough.

He said the option to keep the current volunteer fire chief only is not off the table.

“Maybe we’ve reached a point where we have to think about some other forms of revenue in order to meet the challenges and the goals of the future and the city obviously is growing and some of the people agree with leaving it like it is, some of the people want to change it,” Mayor Kelly said. “I’m open to whatever is best for the city of Parker.”

Mayor Kelly said the city will discuss increasing the fire chief salary during budget reviews in July.

View the job listing.