PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker city council members hired a new city clerk Monday.

The move took place during Monday morning’s special meeting budget workshop. The city clerk position was not on the agenda.

Mayor Andrew Kelly initiated the discussion, saying one of the candidates interviewed last week, Kimberly Rega, allegedly told council member April Gibson that she couldn’t wait much longer for a decision. She’s reportedly concerned about the timing with her current employer.

Council member Tonya Barrow made a motion to go ahead and hire Rega. The motion was passed with a three-to-one vote, with Stacie Galbreath voting “no”. Gibson was not at today’s meeting.

If Rega accepts, she’ll replace Jami Hinrichs who turned in her notice last month.