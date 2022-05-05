PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Parker is on the hunt for a new fire chief— again.

Matthew Jensen was appointed as chief last July after the city chose from 29 applicants.

However, he turned in his resignation letter to the city council on Monday.

In the letter obtained by News 13, Jensen noted he took a significant pay cut when taking the Parker fire chief position.

Due to family circumstances, he said he needs to find a higher-paying job.

The position has not been filled yet, and the city did not return our request for comment.