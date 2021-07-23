Parker council names new fire chief

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — City leaders in Parker announced who will be the new fire chief during a special council meeting on Friday.

Matthew Jensen of Pensacola will be taking over the position.

The search for a new chief began last month after the city council terminated the previous chief back in June.

Jensen will soon be in charge of leading the fire department, which consists of three paid firemen and 17 volunteers.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said he is happy the hiring process has ended.

“I think it’s great… I had reached a point where I was thinking, ‘Please don’t let them table this one more time. Let’s get this done. Let’s put this to bed. Let’s get this guy hired,'” Kelly said. “I’m really happy that they made the decision that they did.”

The council started with 29 applicants, and narrowed the pool down to five.

They held the interviews this past Tuesday, with Jensen’s being over Zoom.

Kelly said the process to get the new chief in will take a few weeks, as Jensen needs to leave his current position in Pensacola and find a new home in Bay County.

