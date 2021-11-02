Parker city leaders give updates on parks

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker city council members are still going over their options for rebuilding the city’s parks.

On Tuesday night, they considered construction company bids to restore Memorial Park beside city hall.

They also continued their discussions for the sports complex.

They have not yet voted on a plan for the sports complex— and the clock is ticking.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the council will hold a public workshop next Monday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. to hear ideas from the community.

“So we’ll be able to vote on things that day, and hopefully we’ll have a big participation from the community,” Mayor Kelly said. “That’s what I hope, anyway, because I want the people of Parker to tell us what it is that they want, and then we’ll make that happen if we can.”

In order to receive FEMA reimbursement, the restoration project must be completed by October 1, 2022.