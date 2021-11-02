Parker city leaders give updates on parks

Parker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker city council members are still going over their options for rebuilding the city’s parks.

On Tuesday night, they considered construction company bids to restore Memorial Park beside city hall.

They also continued their discussions for the sports complex.

They have not yet voted on a plan for the sports complex— and the clock is ticking.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the council will hold a public workshop next Monday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. to hear ideas from the community.

“So we’ll be able to vote on things that day, and hopefully we’ll have a big participation from the community,” Mayor Kelly said. “That’s what I hope, anyway, because I want the people of Parker to tell us what it is that they want, and then we’ll make that happen if we can.”

In order to receive FEMA reimbursement, the restoration project must be completed by October 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Pedestrian killed in Ebro on Tuesday evening

Parker city leaders give updates on parks

Alaqua receives donation to support new exhibit

Residents express concern over possible St. George Island incorporation

10 dirt roads to be paved in urban Bay County

Some Bay County infrastructure projects to be delayed due to inflation impacts

More Local News

Don't Miss