PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker is looking for a new city clerk.

Jami Andrews Hinrichs has turned in her letter of resignation, effective the end of June.

This is the second time she’s resigned.

Hinrichs quit five days after she got the job in September 2021, then changed her mind and withdrew it.

She’s agreed to help after June 30 with some tasks until the city hires a replacement.