Parker city clerk resigns, council to find replacement

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker is now on the hunt for a new city clerk.

The council held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the resignation of city clerk Karen Griffin.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said Griffin was the city clerk for two years, and is now out of town on emergency leave.

Griffin submitted her two-weeks notice last week, and Mayor Kelly brought it before the council on Friday.

A motion was made to accept the resignation immediately, but the motion was denied.

Mayor Kelly said Griffin’s last official day as city clerk is Friday, August 9.

The city now has two key positions to fill– including a bookkeeper.

“Currently, human resources is collecting applications, and they’re putting it on different websites,” Mayor Kelly said. “We’ll see who we get for applicants, and we’ll go from there.”

Council member Stacie Galbreath said making the decision to accept Griffin’s resignation immediately would have been the worst decision made for the city, since there are multiple positions open.

“We cannot afford to have no bookkeeper, no city clerk, a brand new code enforcement officer… We cannot do that to the city,” Galbreath said. “That is a horrible decision.”

Learn more about the open job positions for the City of Parker.

The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m.