Parker City Clerk cancels resignation

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker held their annual budget meeting on Friday, the first for new city clerk Jami Andrews-Hinrichs.

On Wednesday, Hinrichs submitted her resignation, just five days after taking the oath of office. The city even posted her position on their website.

Before she left, however, Mayor Andrew Kelly said he and Hinrichs had an extensive conversation about her job responsibilities.

“She was a little overwhelmed, that’s all,” Mayor Kelly said. “We spent quite a long time talking about it.”

He said after a few hours of chatting on Wednesday evening, Hinrichs decided to withdraw her resignation.

“I was pleased when she told me that she’d reconsider and decided that she wasn’t going to leave,” Mayor Kelly said.

Parker city council member April Gibson said the transition into an administrative job with any city has its challenges, but things can be worked out.

“It’s all behind-the-scenes things that most people don’t see because these processes take a long time to do,” Gibson said.

Mayor Kelly said they removed Hinrichs’s position from the city’s website Thursday morning.

Council members said they are pleased with her work so far.

“We have 100% confidence in her,” Gibson said. “We have an amazing team put together in Parker now.”