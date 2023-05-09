PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker police and the State Attorney’s Office have been investigating a fatal shooting in Parker for more than a year. Although authorities are not talking, we have now learned that one person was charged in connection to the case.

Law enforcement and local prosecutors, citing an ongoing investigation, have not provided details about the death.

However, in August of 2022, News 13 spoke to Walter Green who claimed a girl his stepson was talking to via Snapchat threatened to come over and kill him around 2 a.m. that morning.

Green said around 2 a.m. a car showed up at the house with teenagers hanging out the window and they began firing.

A home security video shows the shooting. The video shows three young men coming out of a house, armed with guns, and shooting at the car as it drove away.

No arrest was made until January of this year in relation to those alleged social media threats.

Nineteen-year-old Makenzie Paramore was charged with written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury to a person.

According to the arrest affidavit, Paramore called Darius Mailhot with her cell phone and through Snapchat sent a video making threats to go to where he was with guns to kill him.

Paramore has a plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday. It is unclear if anyone else will ever be charged in the case.

Paramore’s defense attorney declined to comment on the case. Prosecutors and Parker police officials told us they can’t comment on an ongoing case.