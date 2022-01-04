New lumber business coming to Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals will soon have a new option for buying lumber: Fulcrum Building Group will be opening a branch in Parker.

“I’m excited about any new industry that we can bring to our city to make some money for the town,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

The company owns high-tech lumber yards in other parts of the Panhandle and in Alabama.

“We cater a lot to the national homebuilders that are doing a lot of homes in the area, as well as the regional homebuilders and remodelers, and a lot of deck and dock products,” Vice President and General Manager of Truss Plant Operations for Fulcrum Building Group Dave Walstad said.

Walstad said he’s excited for the new Fulcrum Building Supply to help people still rebuilding from Hurricane Michael.

“Just happens to be Tyndall Air Force Base just right down the street from us,” he said. “We certainly hope to participate in some of that rebuild, and the whole Bay County is a very exciting place to be.”

City council members approved a temporary set-up while Fulcrum constructs its permanent building.

“Hopefully that’ll be a new growth for our city,” Mayor Kelly said. “Hopefully, if it’s as nice as the drawings that they presented, it should make the curve coming into Parker very, very nice.”

Walstad said they’ve already hired their first employees.

“We have several people that we have recruited for several months, and they’re extremely excited,” he said. “All of them are from this area.”

They’ll open in the temporary facility in mid-February. The new building should be ready by June 1.

Walstad hopes to have at least 60 employees, starting at $20 an hour, plus benefits.

“That is excellent for Parker,” Mayor Kelly said. “Maybe that’ll be the new starting pay for everybody… That would be nice.”

The lumber yard will be located at the corner of Business 98 and Tyndall Parkway, at 5308 E Highway 98.

