PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A dilapidated motel in Parker is about to undergo a major facelift.

The La Brisa Inn was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, and the city is ready for some changes.

“The storm did us a favor, because it damaged the building,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

Mayor Kelly said that the La Brisa Inn was one of the hotspots for law enforcement, fire and EMS for the last 20 years.

Now, he’s hopeful that will change.

“It was degrading to the city, and the people that I felt sorry for were the ones on the back boundary of that property,” Mayor Kelly said. “They would wake up in the morning and the yard would be full of beer bottles, trash, and debris.”

Pensacola-based NashBuilt Construction is leading the project to create a brand new hotel.

General contractor Jay Patel said it’s a positive for the city.

“The city of Parker, obviously, it’s important to change the image of what the current site is and put a nice new hotel there, and hopefully attract others to come in and move in with new businesses,” he said.

The company said they believe the hotel will be successful based on its proximity to Tyndall Air Force Base.

“It’s my understanding it’s the closest hotel to the base,” Patel said. “So the hotel has the potential of being a hub to people coming to the area where they don’t have to drive a long distance when they’re visiting the base.”

Patel said they’re in negotiation with a few national franchise brands, but they aren’t sure which one it will be yet.

Mayor Kelly said he’s just glad to see improvements on Tyndall Parkway.

“One of my goals as mayor was to get that entire parkway cleaned up and new construction started as soon as we could,” he said. “If that means renovating a building that’s already there, then I guess we’ll have to accept that.”

Patel said the hotel will feature around 90 rooms for guests to stay in.

The construction company will submit plans to the county in the next few weeks, and then eight months to a year for construction.

They plan to open the hotel for business this time next year.