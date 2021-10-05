New boating ordinance passed in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Boaters should be aware of a new law just passed in Parker.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, leaders passed an ordinance that limits boats to be parked in the city’s bayous for up to 14 days.

Leaders said the vast majority of the boats parked in the bayous don’t have permission to be there.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the new ordinance will also tackle the sunken boat issue in the city.

Hurricane Michael had washed many vessels onto random properties. He said they have recovered 13 boats that were not from Parker in the city’s bayous.

“I’m really happy, because almost twice a week, I get a phone call, wanting to know what we’re gonna do about the sunken boats,” Mayor Kelly said. “So now we’re gonna do something about it and hopefully this will be the beginning… It’s not the end-all, but it’s certainly a good start.”

The ordinance was passed by a vote of four to one.

Mayor Kelly said the police department will contact boat owners and make them aware of the new law over the next three weeks.