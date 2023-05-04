BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search continues for a person who fell off a jetski in East Bay in Parker on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City, officials state they received a report of a jetski that capsized on May 3 around 5 p.m. near the Dupont Bridge and believe the jetskier was not wearing a life jacket.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard, Parker Police Department, Parker Fire Department, Panama City Fire Department, and good Samaritans are assisting with the search.

All mariners are requested to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings or information to the U.S. Coast Guard at (850) 234-2475.