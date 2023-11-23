PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s important to remember the real purpose of Thanksgiving is to give thanks.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary took that message to heart today, taking care of those who served our nation.

The holiday season can be a difficult time for some, like military personnel and their families.

Members of VFW Post 8205 know that all too well.

“These men and women paid they signed a contract to pay the ultimate price,” Post 8205 Auxiliary President Judi Ross said.

VFW members made sure to invite residents from the Clifford Chester Sims veteran’s nursing home for a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

“Tuesday, we started our shopping process and got all the groceries in the house. Wednesday, we were here at 10:00 a.m. and we cooked until about five. And then this morning we were here at 6,” Ross said.

Ross expected more than 150 people to attend the event.

This Thanksgiving tradition has been taking place for more than 20 years.

The Post pays for a portion of the food; the members pay for the rest out of their own pockets.

“They’re our brothers and sisters. They’ve all been in combat. And that’s what we’re. That’s what we’re about,” District 17 VFW Post Commander Tony Salvo said.

Those who came out to help today were all volunteers.

Bay High School Junior ROTC students pitched in to help.

“I think it’s especially important if you’re in a program like ROTC where this might be your future. You know, it’s important to come out. You can kind of get in contact with the community and kind of get to know them, “Bay High Junior ROTC student Zander Miller said.

For some of the volunteers, it was their first time participating in this event.

All of them are thankful for those who served and plan on coming back next year.

“We live in America, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful place to live. A lot of turmoil going on in the world right now. We just want our members and those in the local community to just enjoy a day of peace and relaxation,” Salvo said.

Any of the leftover food was donated to local police and fire departments.