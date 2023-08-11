PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — On July 31, a local woman dropped off her two-year-old son at Little Babes Academy daycare in Parker. About an hour and a half later, the mother and father saw the boy alone in the middle of the street.

A video shows 2-year-old Cole Vazquez walking through the grass and into the middle of Hickory Street in Parker.

His parents, Bridgette and Hector Vazquez said the boy walked away from his daycare, which is close to Hector’s Hickory Street home.

“I see him in the middle of the road, I immediately go to pick him up, and hand him off to his father, his father takes him inside, I walk across the daycare and informed the daycare that my son had left their premises without them knowing,” Bridgette Vazquez said.

Apparently, Cole escaped through a side gate of the daycare’s playground. According to the Parker Police incident report the daycare director, Monica Taite, was not there at the time of the incident. The teacher said she saw Cole running across the street but didn’t want to leave the other children unattended, according to the report. It also said she saw Bridgette grab Cole.

But Vazquez said the teacher’s reaction was different when she approached the daycare.

“She was completely unaware that he was gone, like his teacher when I walked over there, completely no reaction, no nothing, oh, I didn’t know he left,” Vazquez said.

News 13 reached out to Little Babes Academy. They said they are upset about the incident and are looking to make improvements to the playground fence.

Vazquez wants to see the doors of the daycare closed.

“The daycare needs to be shut down and everybody needs to be fined because if that gate has been like that, for quite some time, which since this is not the first time that’s happened, I’m assuming it’s been like that for a very long time, all the daycare workers were aware of that gate not being properly secured,” Vazquez said.

No one has been charged. Parker Police said this is the second time in the past several years a child has walked out of the daycare alone. They said they’re still investigating and working with the Department of Children and Families and state licensing.

They’ve also increased their patrols in that area.