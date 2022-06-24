PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Parker city leaders have now made golf carts legal to use in city limits.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders held a second hearing for the potential ordinance.

The idea was first discussed as a possibility at their meeting on May 17. Since then, the city attorney made a few changes to the wording of the ordinance.

Florida law allows drivers 14 years and older to drive golf carts on designated roadways, but the council believed that was too young.

The city attorney raised the age to 16 with a valid driver’s license in their ordinance.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said the city will be issuing yearly permits to anyone wanting to legally drive their golf cart in town.