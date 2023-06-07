PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — This time last year, Parker residents were expecting to see the grand opening of a brand new business, 12 months later, they’re still waiting.

When Fulcrum Building Supply management presented its proposal in late 2021 for a new store in Parker, city council members were ecstatic, they approved the project in January of 2022.

Fulcrum said construction would be completed in about 6 months but workers are still building.

“You can’t really control construction today because you can’t always get the material in the manner of the time you want it to be gotten,” City of Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

Besides supply chain issues, Kelly said Fulcrum was also delayed in receiving their permits. The city originally approved Fulcrum to operate out of a temporary building. The lumber yard is operational, with a trailer serving as the storefront.

“They seem to have good products, everybody I’ve talked to has enjoyed buying materials from them, lumber from them,” Kelly said.

Some residents have expressed their opinion that Fulcrum officials haven’t lived up to their promises.

However, Mayor Andrew Kelly said the construction company is building Fulcrum’s store to the original specifications approved by the city. He said the construction should be 90% completed by July 1.

“Over the next, I would say in 60 days you will see a complete metamorphosis of that property, you will see the road resurfacing, you’ll see the building being finished,” Kelly said.

Fulcrum management was not available Wednesday to discuss this story with us. They previously said they hoped to be ready to help with the rebuilding at Tyndall air force base.