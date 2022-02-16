PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Valentine’s Day may have passed, but love is still in the air in Parker.

Live the Life of Northwest Florida will host four free marriage workshops in conjunction with the city in March.

Parker is the first city in Bay County to host the “Adventures in Marriage” workshop.

Marriage advocate Ken Schaefer said the organization has federal grants that allow them to put the programs on for free to anyone in Bay County.

He also said the divorce rates in the Panhandle are some of the highest in the state— but the organization is trying to change that with community outreach.

“Our company’s goal is to reduce the divorce rate in the state of Florida by 50 percent by 2029, and we know that is a very lofty goal, but we’re well on our way,” Schaefer said. “Bay County is down 12.4 percent in the last year alone.”

Schaefer said he and his wife have been married for decades and knew they wanted to help others— together.

“We’ve always been very passionate about marriages and marriage ministry and those kinds of things,” he said. “We got involved with this program just about a year ago. We’ve been a part of a lot of these programs, and we have never run across a program that is so simple. It’s communication-based, and it is very easy to learn.”

He said more than anything, the courses are a communication program to understand your spouse’s needs better and to reduce friction.

“We have couples in their 80s going, ‘I wish I knew this 40, 50 years ago. This would have made a lot of difference. We’re still married, but this would’ve avoided so many arguments, so many other issues.’”

The workshops in Parker will be March 4 and 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and March 5 and 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The organization will also provide free childcare, according to Schaefer.

Learn more about how to register for the workshops in Parker.