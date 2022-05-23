PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Parker this weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 5000 block of Park Street.

Parker Police, Springfield Police, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the case. However, officials have declined to release very many details about the investigation

Chief Dennes Hutto of the Parker Police Department said there was no ongoing threat to the public and the individuals involved in the shooting had been identified. He added that the shooting was motivated by a disagreement on social media.

Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said this is not a common occurrence in the area.

“The city of Parker is completely safe… There is nothing for anybody to be concerned about,” Kelly said. “This never happens in our city. I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt that the police department are on top of this. Chief Hutto is working along with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.”

Hutto added that arrests in the case are forthcoming and that the agency is working with the State Attorney’s Office on criminal charges.