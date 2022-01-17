Clean up plans announced for the old Hickory Plaza shopping center

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – After sitting vacant for more than three years, plans are underway to clean up the Hickory Plaza shopping center building in Parker.

Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said they’re excited about the prospects for the old shopping center, heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“Little by little the city is finally starting to recover,” Kelly said.

City officials have kept a close eye on the property due to a number of code enforcement violations.

“We were concerned that the remaining roof was going to fall on top of the vagrants that were working there,” Kelly said. “It had been chain-linked off so it had been an issue of code enforcement for quite some time.”

Kelly said all of that is about to change. He said the property officially has new owners.

The city and the new owner of Hickory Plaza on South Tyndall Parkway recently agreed to development plans.

“Another firm came in, Lee Nissan Corporation bought the property and are going to either bulldoze it smooth or if their engineer says they are going to renovate it and put it back as it was as a strip mall,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the updated building will bring more revenue to the city.

He said construction is happening all over town and Parker is finally starting to bounce back.

“Look down at the bridge we have a new subdivision that is almost finished,” Kelly said. “Across the street on the other side of the bridge, it sold about 20 days ago.”

Mayor Kelly said they hope to start inspecting the Hickory Plaza property Tuesday.