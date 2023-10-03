PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker is scheduled to become the first in our area to land a Wawa.

For those unfamiliar, Wawa is a popular gas station convenience store chain. It’s open 24 hours a day and is known for its made-to-order hoagies and a variety of fresh food. Plans call for the store to be built on South Tyndall Parkway near the Trustmark Bank branch.

Other work is underway, as well. The new restrooms at the rebuilt Parker Sports Complex will be operational this week.

“They are installing the latrines because it’s a very popular place already. You wouldn’t think people would be excited about latrines, but they’re very excited,” said City of Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly.

Starting October 9th, public works crews will tear up Lake Drive, Thornton Lane, and parts of Boat Race Road and Lance Street. They’ll replace the water mains and then replace the roadways.

“We’re not just putting the blacktop on top of the surface of a road. We’re removing the blacktop and then putting down a new road so we’re not continuing to have damage in the future.”

City council members are scheduled to vote on the name of the new pier off Oak Shore Drive. Construction began last year and should be complete by the end of October.

“The state has asked for the name now because the plaque and everything’s got to be built. This is big for our city to have something so contemporary from what it used to be in the past,” said Kelly.

City officials say they’re not sure when construction will begin on the Wawa store at this time.