PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The deadline is quickly approaching for the City of Parker to finish its sports complex rebuild.

The original park was destroyed by Hurricane Michael back in 2018 and was used as a staging area for fallen trees in Parker.

The city received around $450,000 from insurance, which it put toward things covered by insurance, including water drainage.

FEMA agreed to give the city $4 million to build the park back the way it was. Mayor Andrew Kelly said back in May that the money for the project is ready to go, but the issue is time.

With a little over two months until FEMA’s October 1 deadline, residents are waiting to see what’s next.

The city is still in phase one of the project. Public works director Tony Summerlin said FEMA has not given them permission to move to phase two yet.

City leaders must now figure out where to go next with the project plans.

Mayor Kelly told News 13 back in May that the most important reason he wants the project completed is for the Parker residents and their quality of life in the city.

“We’re going to everything that we can to do whatever it is we have to do to keep them safe and keep all the projects that they’ve asked for that are going to be taken care of,” he said. “We’re going to absolutely continue to do that.”

The special meeting will be held on Monday, July 26 at 9 a.m. at Parker City Hall.