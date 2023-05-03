PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Parker now has the funds for more much-needed infrastructure works.

At a special council meeting Wednesday morning they approved the remaining of their American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funds, to go mostly towards public works.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said they had a little over $800,000 left over that they received from the federal government last year. The money will be spread out through a five-year plan.

Some of the projects being completed include roadways, sidewalks, stormwater, trench utilities, and improvements to local parks.

Mayor Kelly said public works needed the ARPA funds more than any other department.

“Now we can buy things that we didn’t have in the past to do jobs that we used to contract out, and that enables our public works department to be able to accomplish more with the less amount of money and I can’t tell you the names of all of the jobs,” Kelly said. “I can’t tell you the names of all of the equipment, but I can tell you that the public works director knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Kelly said the plan may be amended over the years. He hopes to get grants for some of the projects on the plans and then reallocate that budgets money to something else.