City of Parker postpones discussion about land development regulations

Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — An important item on the city of Parker’s agenda has been postponed.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members were supposed to discuss revisions to the land development regulations.

However, the item has been pushed to a future meeting due to a lack of planning committee members showing up at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Andrew Kelly said changes need to be made to the regulations because of future growth, and with more homes and businesses being built.

He said the potential changes will make the city a better place.

“I’m really happy for the people of Parker… The more people we have living here, the more franchise fees we make, and our entire city can be better than it is now, much better,” Mayor Kelly said. “We’ll be able to do it without ad valorem, and that’s another thing that I think’s very important for us to manage.”

There will be another discussion about potential changes of the land development regulations for Parker before the next council meeting.

That workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 at 9 a.m.

