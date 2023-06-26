PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Time is running out for Parker’s city clerk Jami Hinrichs, earlier this month she turned in her resignation.

More than 25 people have applied for the job. City council members realize the importance of the position and said they’ll work together to find the right person.

They’ll discuss the applicants during a meeting on Tuesday, with interviews beginning soon after. Mayor Andrew Kelly said Hinrichs will be missed.

“She is an integral part of the government and she’s been there two years and she’s an amazing person and so we’re going to start interviews tomorrow of the people that the council believes we should interview for the positions,” Kelly said.

Hinrichs last day is June 30. She said she’ll continue to help with some tasks if needed, until the council hires her replacement.