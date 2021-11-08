City of Parker holds special meeting to discuss sports complex with residents

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Parker held a special meeting Monday evening to discuss the rebuilding of their sports complex destroyed by Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

Since the hurricane, there have been several conversations on what to do next with the complex.

The city received almost $450,000 from insurance, which will go toward things covered by insurance, like water drainage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse them $1.4 million for all other expenses, which the council agreed to accept with a vote of four to one at the meeting.

However, the city will not receive that reimbursement unless the entire project is finished in the next 11 months.

The city will have to take out a short-term, low-interest loan in order to pay for the project upfront.

That loan money will be reimbursed from FEMA, but Mayor Andrew Kelly said they’ll have to find the money racked up from interest somewhere in their budget.

“The only thing I ask is that those decisions are made, and the money is spent so that we’re able to get every penny of that back from the federal government,” Mayor Kelly said. “I don’t mind borrowing it, but I do mind not getting it back.”

When asked when he wants this project started, Mayor Kelly simply said: yesterday.

At the meeting, dozens of residents also gave input on what they would like to see in the complex.

Items suggested include a dog park, a new walking track, a community center, and even a putt-putt course.