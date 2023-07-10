PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Parker will be working with a total budget of about 5.5 million dollars.

The new budget will not be significantly different from last year’s, but Mayor Kelly says the cost of business has increased greatly.

He says the city’s property insurance premiums have doubled, and he says they’ll be paying bay county more for water and sewer rates.

Council members are discussing the city’s first-ever ad valorem tax.

“I’m being told right now to this is the first time we’ve had ad valorem. Before the city of Parker’s ran its business off the franchise fees and the water department. And we’re trying to get out of that and have a taxation-based operation for the city, not water ad valorem style water bill type,” said Mayor Andrew Kelly.

City officials say they’ll need to levy a 3.8-mill property tax to meet the city’s budget needs.

The next Parker budget meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 9 a.m. at City Hall.