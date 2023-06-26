PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — City of Parker officials are preparing for the upcoming fiscal year and they held their first budget hearing Monday morning.

Parker’s tentative revenue plan for the upcoming year is around $6 million and officials said they feel comfortable with how they plan to achieve that figure.

“This is incredibly important because it’s got to last a year and we know where we ended up last year, we know the books are fixed, we know where the exact amount of money is coming from,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

They’re proposing some of that $6 million will come from a new property tax, Parker has not had one before. If the council approves the proposed rate of just under 4 mils, it would generate about $800,000.

“We’ll be able to get a lot of things done, for years we’ve worked off the water bill for fire and for public works and police department and admin but now we have the opportunity to, even though it’s only $800,000, it’s a start and we can start to get things accomplished that we didn’t have the revenue for before,” Kelly said.

Bay County has increased water rates by around 8%. Between that and the property tax, the city doesn’t plan a utility increase.

“We have to pay for it, the cost is expensive but what are you going to do with no water and sewer and so what we’re pontificating now is since we’re going to have ad valorem tax for the first time is not having an increase for Parker’s water and sewer,” Kelly said.

Council members have also decided to figure out what they would need to do to give city employees an 8.7% cost of living salary adjustment.

They’ll hold several more workshops before voting on a final budget. Click here to see the entire proposed budget.