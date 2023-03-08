PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Parker will become the beneficiary of a brand-new pier.

It’s located at the end of Oak Shore Drive at the foot of the Dupont Bridge, next to the new east Bay Flats Apartments.

The 500-foot-long pedestrian fishing pier will complement the existing boat ramps.

H G Harders and Son are building the structure as a state project.

“They’ve put quite a lot of the pillars that hold will hold the pier up into the earth, they’re not driven in with a machine, on a ship, on a boat, pushed them down into the sand and I don’t know how many they put in, but dozens, probably hundreds, because it’s a hurricane proof pier,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said.

Construction began last fall and is expected to be completed by early summer. Then the state will hand over the pier to Parker.