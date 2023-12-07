PARKER, FL. (WMBB) — The New Jersey-based Law Enforcement Against Drugs program made its way to Bay County at the beginning of the school year.

47 other Florida counties are already using it. Bay District Schools Safety and Security Sargent Larry Dickey says the non-profit has the support of police in their goal of protecting youth and communities from drugs, cyberbullying, and violence.

“It teaches good decision-making and good role models. We also get into the drug abuse prevention side of it, talking about the negatives of marijuana and alcohol. So with that in mind, once we go through the lesson and then we were able to sit down and play games with them so they actually retain what we’ve actually taught them,” Dickey said.

Earlier this Fall Bay District Schools Received a Grant of $24,000 from the Bay Education Foundation and $5,000 From L.E.A.D itself. Dickey says, the district is putting 5th graders through the program, as well as 2nd graders at Oscar Patterson Academy, and will expand in the future.

“We are planning on implementing it K-4 or at least K through the second beginning of the first of the year. This particular curriculum is designed from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade. So we’re hoping that later on in the future that we might actually be able to get into the middle schools, into the high schools and teachers’ curriculum as well.”

The program is 10 weeks. Tyndall Academy has completed week 3, Southport Elementary completed week 1 and Parker finished week 2. Parker Elementary Principal Chris Coan says the program is important because these students are Bay County’s future.

“Well, our main goal is for students to be respectful, responsible, and ready to learn. So if they are truly respectful every single day, then they’re going to respect every single situation. There are situations where we need them to be our eyes, our ears to that line that we say, here’s something or see something, say something is very, very crucial,” Coan said.

State Health Officials say in 2022 Bay County had the 3rd highest drug arrest rate in Florida. For more information click on L.E.A.D