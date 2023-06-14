PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It goes without saying that the Panhandle teems with wildlife.

Whether we are in the safety of our homes or when we are soaking up the sun on our beautiful beaches, we still have our fair share of visitors. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission does its utmost to warn residents about some of our furry friends during the spring and summer seasons.

Last summer, residents in the Palmetto Springs area discovered signs of black bears in the area. Some have been caught roaming around on peoples’ ring doorbell cameras.

It wasn’t too long ago in April when we had a herd of manatees visit Watson Bayou, frolicking in its waters.

More recently, it seems that bears want to take a dip in the Gulf or maybe catch a sea snack. A resident in Destin managed to capture footage of a black bear swimming back to shore before darting into the dunes.

Luckily, it wasn’t in the water during the time this finned friend decided to visit a Bay County man that was 8 miles off the coast of Panama City Beach on his boat. A great white shark decided to visit the couple and a friend while they were fishing in the Gulf.