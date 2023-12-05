BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The eight Panhandle coastal counties eligible for the Triumph Gulf Coast program are all hoping to get money to promote tourism.

Bay County commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday morning supporting the Visit Florida Northwest Florida Tourism Grant. The eight TDCs are asking Triumph for $4.5 million a year for three years.

Each county would have to put up some matching funds. Bay County’s local match would be about $119,000 which is already budgeted.

“This really allows us to do additional marketing that we normally wouldn’t be able to do to reach markets that perhaps we can’t penetrate due to our budget so when we all come together, we’re stronger, we’re better, and we can enhance our marketing efforts,” said Visit Panama City Beach Chief Marketing Officer Jayna Leach.

County officials claim the grant will help improve the quality of life for both locals and visitors.