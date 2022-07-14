PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The World Changers are back in town for the seventh year in a row.

The group of volunteers from all across the country made the trek to Bay County to help our community.

They typically help community members clean up the exterior of their homes.

“It’s a chance for us to do this as a family, to do this as a church and do this as a Christian community to come here and come from all different parts of the country to come to this one city and really focus our attention to try to give back to show the love of Christ through our actions,” volunteer Brannon White said.

This week, one group of World Changers was invited to help liven up the St. Andrew School at Oakland Terrace.

“Past couple of days, we’ve been painting a lot, we’ve been pressure washing, and we’ve just been doing whatever we can,” volunteer Joseph Frazier said. “Working around the weather, but God’s been good through it all.”

The group’s goal was to make the school more colorful for children who may need it the most.

“It’s been going great,” volunteer Aden Chipman said. “I love working at this school. I just feel like it’s going to have such a big impact on those kids. It’s motivation to keep me working hard and I really want to make a change for these kids.”

Some volunteers agreed that this experience was life-changing for them.

“It makes me feel great, because I get to make a change in their lives, and they’ll always remember this,” volunteer Scarlet Lewis said.

“When they get here and they see all the changes that have been made, they know that somebody cared enough to come and give back to them,” White added.

The World Changers said they plan to come back to the Panama City area next summer for the eighth year in a row.