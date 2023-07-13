PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A large group of young people have returned to Bay County this summer to lend a hand to those who could use some help.

150 volunteers from the international church group known as World Changers are here repairing some homes.

The First Baptist Church in downtown Panama City hosts the group each year.

The volunteers as from as nearby as Tallahassee, to as far away as Washington state.

They’re working on the exteriors of 13 homes.

Some of the jobs are as simple as yard work. Others involve a bit more, like painting, or removing debris.

Not only are they changing the homeowner’s world, but their own.

“There’s a lot of people that need help,” volunteer Juliana Jackson said. “This house here, the lady is like pushing 90, and she can’t get out and do this type of stuff. And she might not have the money to hire people. And so it really feels good just to serve others.”

Volunteers are staying at First Baptist Church.