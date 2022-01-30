PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re interested in starting your own business but you’re not quite sure where to start, the City of Panama City will host a workshop aimed at answering your questions.

On Wednesday, February 9, the Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency is hosting the Florida Small Business Development Centers at the University of West Florida for an in-person workshop discussing the steps to begin a successful business.

The meeting will take place at the Panama City Center for the Arts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Register for the event here.