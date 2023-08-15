PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Ever since Hurricane Michael’s destruction back in 2018, flooding and rising sea levels in Panama City and in the panhandle have become an important topic.

To get some input from citizens, Panama City officials held a public workshop meeting to get feedback from the community.

Citizens from different wards in the city have come to put in their two-sense and seemed as if they were happy about how organized the event was and how much they learned.

With the panhandle right on the coastline, the rising sea levels, and flooding risks from hurricanes it’s important to be prepared for the worst.

To get some feedback from the public and start a discussion Panama City commissioners and the mayor held a workshop and presentation for the community.

The sea level rise vulnerability assessment showcased flood risk maps depicting current and future conditions.

“So this is all part of a risk assessment being done for the city, Panama City it includes looking at any of our critical infrastructure components to ensure that should another Hurricane Michael or Hurricane Sally or any event that could bring a storm surge, we would be able to handle it,” said City Commissioner Josh Street.

The city of Panama City received funding from the Resilient Florida program to conduct the vulnerability assessment.

250,000 dollars of that money went to the Halff engineering company to construct the maps.

Attendees were happy with the outcome.

“A very, very well-organized event, I must say,” said resident Cynthia Smith.

The people who showed up were able to give their opinion and write down their own personal experiences.

“There are different ways we can actually protect our shoreline without damaging it further,” said resident Glen Smith.

The main focus of the workshop was collecting comments from residents to hopefully be used at the next meeting.

“I’m thankful to the entire team as well as the engineering firm that was here this evening and all the citizens that came out to really engage because it takes a citizen-driven process and our city employees working together to create plans like this that will ultimately affect generations to come,” said Street.

The information gathered at these meetings could mean a change in lift stations, better storm drainage systems, and improving structures by raising them up.

Panama City officials and the Halff engineering firm plan on taking the public input and will include it in the next vulnerability assessment.

As of now, there is no confirmed date for the next meeting.