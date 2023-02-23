PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After months of frustration with limited parking at the Bay County Courthouse, work is nearly done on two new parking bays.

Construction crews are wrapping up the striping and signage of 74 new parking spaces, including 7 handicapped spots. It will also have a new drainage system underneath.

“I just think like most places where you add additional parking, it adds value where it’s easier for people to get in and out and get the services they need,” Capital Projects Division Manager Fred Brown said.

Work has also progressed on the new juvenile justice facility.

Crews have poured the concrete on the first floor of the soon to be 28,000 square foot building.

Brown said this section of parking spaces will be open early next week.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in March of next year.