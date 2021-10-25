Witches of St. Andrews to host charity bike ride for pancreatic cancer research

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Witches of St. Andrews will host their fifth annual charity bike ride on October 30th to raise money for pancreatic cancer research and also help local patients who are struggling with funding.

The witches will bike throughout St. Andrews and down Beck Avenue.

The price to ride is $40 in advance and $45 dollars on the day of the event. You can find more information about how to register on their Facebook page here.

There will also be a brunch hosted after provided by Alice’s on Bayview. There will also be various contests for the best decorated bike, and best costume. There will also be raffles with prizes as well as a silent auction.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. Walkers are also welcome if you don’t have a bike!

The witches created the event back in 2017, when member Doris Bowdoin was battling pancreatic cancer. Bowdoin has now been cancer free for seven years.

The grand marshal for this year’s ride is Pam Isenberg. Isenberg recently lost her husband Eric to the illness earlier this year. The Isenbergs were married for 49 years.

“I am so grateful for the witches, and all they did for me. Hopefully they will be able to help others who are also going through this,” Isenberg said.