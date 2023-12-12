PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The white sands of Panama City Beach may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a winter wonderland but The Panhandle offers some unique opportunities in the colder months of the year.

Here are just a few to get you through the chill.

New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop on December 31st

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on the beach! Get ready for live music, fireworks, and 10,000 beach balls to fall at midnight to ring in 2024. The Ball drops at 8 pm and midnight. This is an experience you don’t want to miss.

New Year’s Eve 5k Run on December 31st

Get a head start on the New Year by participating in this 5k run, from 8 am until 930 am. For any participants 16 or younger the race fee is $25 and registration ends on December 28. Anyone 17 and older is $30.

Schooners New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31st

Rock in the New Year with live music from Glory Days, followed by this year’s party includes smores by the bonfire, champagne toast, and fireworks on the beach.

The celebration kicks off at 5 pm until 1 am.

Mardi Gras and Music Festival on January 26th and January 27th

This two-day live event is set to start on Friday, January 26 from 4 pm-7 pm. Friday kicks off with float tours on Pier Park Drive. The Mardi Gras 5k run starts at 8 am at Frank Brown Park on Saturday. Both days the event will present a spectacular fireworks show at 7 pm at the Russell-Fields City Pier.

There will be live music from Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Curley Taylor, and more.

Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on February 17th

On Saturday, February 17 Florida’s most popular food trucks will dish out fan favorites and 50+ national craft beers will be available. Join in on all the delicious options at 12 pm located at Aaron Bessant Park.