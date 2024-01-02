PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year often symbolizes a fresh start and inspires self-improvement, and doctors say smokers should try to kick the bad habit in 2024.

“Nicotine is incredibly addictive and it’s a very difficult thing for people to quit, but the number one thing people can do to improve their health in 2024 is to quit smoking,” Dr. Thomas Johnson of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Oncology said.

Not only does smoking cigarettes cause lung cancer but it’s linked to many other potentially fatal diseases as well.

“The cancer risk of cigarette smoking is not limited to lung cancer,” Dr. Johnson said. “We also have issues with throat cancer, which is a big problem in the Panhandle, that’s obviously a very devastating disease, as well as esophageal cancer and bladder cancer. They’re also cancers that are actually linked to smoking as well.”

Vaping isn’t a healthy alternative.

“Vaping is a huge problem, and while we still don’t really know whether it increases cancer risk, what is clear is that a substantial number of young people develop premature, significant lung disease with vaping.”

While long-time smokers may think there’s no point in quitting, doctors say it’s never too late.

“As soon as you stop smoking, that decline goes to that of a non-smoker,” Johnson said. “You will have lost lung function by virtue of having smoked, but your decline with time will slow down substantially if you quit smoking and the younger you quit the better.”

There are many methods smokers can use to try and quit.

“Nicotine patches, which are huge, and they come in a variety of doses depending on how heavy a smoker someone is. Nicotine gum is sometimes helpful. It’s kind of something to stop-gap through periods of risk, but the patches themselves are a much more effective thing.”

You can also call 1-800-662-4357 if you need help quitting smoking.