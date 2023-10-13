PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Starting on Saturday morning some locals will be able to experience the Annular Solar Eclipse. It’s expected to begin at 10:42 a.m. reaching its maximum coverage at 12:15 p.m. at a 0.704 magnitude.

It’ll last for a duration of 3 hours and 10 minutes and is anticipated to end at 1:52 p.m. This eclipse will cover only a portion of the sun, Panama City is expected to receive 50%-60% coverage this year.

During an eclipse, it’s highly encouraged to protect your eyes, sunglasses aren’t recommended. Proper protection from special solar filter glasses, projectors, or eclipse glasses is the best option. Locals can pick up glasses and handheld protective devices at their nearest Lowes, Home Depot, or Walmart.

To learn more about the ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse click here.