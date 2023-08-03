PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are struggling over what to do with the city’s marinas.

They’re considering how they want to rebuild the downtown marina and the St. Andrews marina.

Some of the possibilities include public-private partnerships to help share the costs.

Last month a marine company offered to pay for the cost of repairing and managing the St. Andrews Marina, keeping it a working marina.

The city already has a partnership with the St. Joe Company for the downtown marina.

And FEMA is offering $ 15 million to return the Panama City Marina to its pre-hurricane Michael state.

The commission all agree with the partnerships.

But Mayor Michael Rohan is suggesting that the city reject the partnerships and pay all of the costs.

Residents say it has been 5 years since the storm and they’re getting impatient.

Some even presented examples of other marinas that were destroyed after Hurricane Michael, but have been rebuilt and are profitable.

“A very big thing that came out tonight additionally was where is the money going to come from? We don’t know for sure how much money we’re going to need, so we’re going to have to sit down and figure that out,” Mayor Rohan told our reporter. “And then we’re going to have to try to come to Jesus moment and decide if the whole city is going to be responsible. In other words, are we going to go do it on our own or are we going to bring in a partner and have to share? We’d have to share the income, but they would share the expense also.”

“What I could tell tonight that I couldn’t really tell exactly where everyone’s going to land 100%. But I do know that we’re all feeling that need a bit of urgency,” Commissioner Josh Street added. “And so whatever we decide, we’re going to have to decide very quickly in the next few weeks.”

Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes announced the t-dock on the Panama City Marina could be open to pedestrian traffic within 90 days once some safety issues are addressed.