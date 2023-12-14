PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Strong winds and wet weather has forced the City of Panama City to cancel the annual Christmas Parade, city leaders said Thursday.

The parade was originally set for December 2 but was rescheduled due to heavy rain and winds. The event was then scheduled to happen this weekend but the city is expected to see another long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds.

“We would like to thank the more than 100 participant groups and community for sticking with us as we tried to make this year’s event happen,” City officials wrote on Facebook. “We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and holidays with family and friends. Please stay safe in the weather this weekend.”