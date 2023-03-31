PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s ‘Wear Blue Day’.

Blue is the color of child abuse prevention and April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The advocacy center is placing blue pinwheels around town to bring awareness, as well as lighting their building up blue at night.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Lori Allen said they helped more than 2,000 kids last year, but protecting children is everyone’s responsibility.

“Blue is that color that has just been designated to signify great childhoods, wonderful childhoods, creating childhoods that adults don’t have to heal from,” Allen said. “It’s everybody’s job to protect children so if you see it, report it. The Department of Children and Families is our partner in that. That number is always 1-8000 96- ABUSE. If you have concerns, make sure that you be one with courage and help a child if they are in need.”

On April 21, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center will host its ‘Walk in my Shoes’ awareness walk.

