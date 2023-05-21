PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma joined News 13’s Kimber Collins for a talk about upgrades and upcoming programs in Panama City.

The city recently finished renovations to Wood’s Field in Glenwood. DePalma said it was a labor of love to refinish the historical site.

“Well, there’s a historical field, Wood’s field in Glenwood, and this Wednesday we’re going to do a grand re-opening. We did tremendous renovations on not only the field but the concession stand, the parking lot lighting. We partnered with Florida Power and Light and it was a great partnership, and we also did a lot of the work, almost all the work in-house between quality of life and public works. So there was a cost saving, but a great project that came together,” said DePalma.

DePalma said Wood’s field is a great place for youth baseball.

“It’s one of our larger baseball fields. It is a small complex as far as parking and space wise, but the field is a good size field. We can play up to 16 and under so you can play the gambit of all the youth sports there and it’s very popular in the Glenwood community,” said DePalma.

Switching gears, DePalma mentioned summer programs parents should keep an eye on.

“We have four different camps going on and we have four different partners that we’re doing. We have an Esports camp and we’re partnering with LEAD coalition. We have a STEM camp that we’re partnering with the Department of Defense, so it’s a great partnership there. You can see all of those programs, but there’s still room available, If you go to panamacity.gov and go to our website which is our quality of life department, or on our Facebook page which is Panama City Quality of Life. But we’re excited about these programs of bringing technology, our mechanics, and Science to you this summer,” said DePalma.

Other Quality of Life activities are popping up in Glenwood.

“We have line dancing for free at Glenwood Community Center every Friday, from 1:00 to 2:00. If you go to our website, you will see a gambit of amazing programs running,” said Depalma.