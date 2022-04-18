PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most requested businesses by News 13 viewers is making its way to Panama City.

Wawa announced Monday that they are actively looking for locations to open up stores across the Florida Panhandle, including Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee.

“Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home,” Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa John Poplawski said. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future.”

The stores are expected to open in 2024, according to Wawa.

Wawa is a convenience store chain headquartered in Pennsylvania. The store features food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and they can also cater.