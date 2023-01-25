PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion.

A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst.

Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added nobody was injured and there is no damage to the roof that was struck.

On Wednesday severe weather resulted in several possible tornadoes across the Panhandle. However, no injuries or serious damage were reported.