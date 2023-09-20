PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is set to host their signature fundraising event in the Panhandle this weekend.

The Walk Like MADD 5K is Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Gulf Coast State College.

This is a community-driven initiative that brings together concerned citizens, local law enforcement agencies, businesses, and families to create a safer community and a nation with no more victims of drunk driving.

“Victim services is at the core of our organization,” said MADD Northwest Florida Executive Director Kristen Well. “Everybody has a role to play with our mission. If you don’t think you do, you actually do.”

Well said planning ahead when you know you’re going to be out drinking and designating a sober driver, or even choosing to take a ride-share service are ways to do your part.

“That’s the bottom line, we want people to get home safely.”

Following the start of the race, the second annual #TessStrong Food Truck Festival will get underway at 10 a.m. at Carl Gray Park. Entry into the festival is free and 10% of the proceeds made by the food trucks will support MADD’s mission.

Tess Rowland created the #TessStrong Food Truck Festival last year. Rowland is a former WMBB reporter who was injured when she was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver in Panama City Beach while she her way to work.

She now serves as MADD’s National President.

At the festival, there will be a safety fair featuring local law enforcement agencies.

You can sign up for the 5K here or on the day of the event starting at 8 a.m.